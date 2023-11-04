Stars' Halloween Costumes for 2023

From ghoulish getups to genius pop culture creations, keep scrolling to discover the sartorial successes from the stars for Halloween 2023. West Side Story muse Rachel Zegler took a trip down memory lane this Halloween, embodying Daphne from 'Scooby Doo' in a copper wig and purple mini dress. Model Anok Yai transformed herself into an evil temptress at Heidi Klum's 22nd Annual Halloween Party presented by Patron El Alto, taking body art to the next level with a psychedelic painted bralette
. Legend Bimini Bon Boulash turned to Regencycore for Halloween, going all out in a Champagne-hued billowing gown, opera gloves, and a frothy silver wig. Justin Bieber's dedication to walk around in flippers all night is next-level commitment, but he stayed true to his Mamma Mia!-esque costume at the Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27 in Los Angeles, California. Paris did away with her signature blonde locks for Halloween this year, transforming herself into the world's most glamorous toadstool in a vampy vinyl bodysuit and fringed scarlet chaps
