Starlings could be back in Belfast after light pollution reduced

Belfast's famous starling murmuration could be back following moves to reduce lighting in and around the Albert Bridge.

As a result, a small flock of starlings took flight above the bridge on Wednesday night allaying fears they had gone for good. But Conor warns it could be too soon to count them home to roost. "There does seem to be a few more birds there than in February this year but I think it going to take a season really to see whether the birds have returned. I wouldn't be comfortable saying they have returned. The fact there's a murmuration is there is positive.

He added: "The murmuration is certainly too small to say we've succeeded. There is a murmuration there and hope, even though it's a very small one, other birds will come in over the next month. "For the birds to disappear like they did was such as shock," he added. "I guess you don’t always appreciate what you have on your doorstop until it you lose it. headtopics.com

"There’s so much bad news about at the moment, especially around our treatment of nature and the climate crisis. So to see some targeted conservation work like this swing into action so quickly and to great effect is something to be celebrated.

Read more:

BelfastLive »

Belfast's favourite Italian restaurant as chosen by Belfast Live readersThis has made us hungry for some pizza! Read more ⮕

NI mum-of-four jailed for sexually abusing 13-year-old boy in her homeIsobel Murphy, 46 was sentenced at a Belfast court Read more ⮕

Troubles: Gary Haggarty 'a flawed witness', Belfast murder trial hearsEx-UVF commander is the main prosecution witness in the trial of a man accused of two murders in 1994. Read more ⮕

Ryanair launches winter ski programme from BelfastThere’s 'snow' better time to conquer the slopes, take in those breath-taking snowy mountain views and finish your days with a little après ski. Read more ⮕

Popular NI bakery tease taking viral sweet treats to BelfastBelfast comedian Ciarán Bartlett has been known to travel to the Co Antrim town for one of their famous homemade French Fancies Read more ⮕

Brexit: Northern Ireland vets' strike will affect animal checks at portsThe strike will mean some products will need to be shipped through Dublin rather than Belfast. Read more ⮕