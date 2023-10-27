Starlings could be back in Belfast after light pollution reduced

Belfast's famous starling murmuration could be back following moves to reduce lighting in and around the Albert Bridge.
As a result, a small flock of starlings took flight above the bridge on Wednesday night allaying fears they had gone for good. But Conor warns it could be too soon to count them home to roost. "There does seem to be a few more birds there than in February this year but I think it going to take a season really to see whether the birds have returned. I wouldn't be comfortable saying they have returned. The fact there's a murmuration is there is positive.
He added: "The murmuration is certainly too small to say we've succeeded. There is a murmuration there and hope, even though it's a very small one, other birds will come in over the next month. "For the birds to disappear like they did was such as shock," he added. "I guess you don’t always appreciate what you have on your doorstop until it you lose it. headtopics.com
"There’s so much bad news about at the moment, especially around our treatment of nature and the climate crisis. So to see some targeted conservation work like this swing into action so quickly and to great effect is something to be celebrated.