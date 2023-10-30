Stark travel warning for Dubai and rest of UAE

People planning to travel to Dubai and other emirates including Abu Dhabi, Ajman and Fujairah, have been hit with a stark warning from the UK Foreign Office.

The Government department regularly provides updates for people travelling from the UK to any number of 226 countries and territories. An estimated 1.5m people visit the UAE from the UK each year and on Sunday official guidance for travel to and from the nation changed after a terrorism assessment.

A new alert on Gov.uk reads: "Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in the UAE. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners.READ MORE: Anyone planning to visit Wales needs to know this headtopics.com

"Terrorists continue to issue statements threatening to carry out attacks in the Gulf region. These include references to attacks on western interests, including residential compounds, military, oil, transport and aviation interests as well as crowded places, including restaurants, hotels, beaches, shopping centres and mosques.

"You should maintain a high level of security awareness, particularly in public places and at public events. There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets.

