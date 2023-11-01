Starfield finally getting much-requested Nvidia DLSS support on PC next week

Bethesda has announced it'll finally be introducing a number of much-requested graphics features to Starfield on PC next week - including its long-awaited Nvidia DLSS support - with all additions initially arriving as a Steam Beta update prior to general release.

PC players have aired their frustration with Starfield's lack of DLSS support since before launch (its absence was initially believed to be the result of Bethesda's partnership with AMD, although AMD insisted otherwise), and it wasn't until September - one week after the game's arrival - that Bethesda

At the time, the developer also pledged to introduce 2:9 ultrawide monitor support, a field-of-view slider, an HDR calibration menu, plus brightness and contrast controls; some of those features have, and at least a few more of the remaining ones will make it into next week's update alongside DLSS support. headtopics.com

The studio is yet to share an exact launch date for Starfield's Beta update, but says it'll be sharing specifics"soon".Poppy Playtime Chapter Three releases in DecemberPlayStation Plus Monthly offers Mafia 2 and Aliens Fireteam Elite for NovemberSilent Hill: Ascension fails to impress with greedy monetisation and cluttered UI

