Star Wars Outlaws Release Date Leaked

It looks like we'll all be unlocking the Star Wars Outlaws achievements and exploring Ubisoft 's new Xbox open-world game in August, as a new leak has just revealed the Star Wars Outlaws release date . Star Wars Outlaws launches for Xbox Series X|S on August 30. As per a now-deleted YouTube video description uploaded by Ubisoft Japan (thanks, Gematsu), Star Wars Outlaws launches on August 30, 2024.
The description also revealed that in typical Ubisoft fashion, there will be Gold and Ultimate editions, a season pass, and three days of early access. 'Arriving on August 30, 2024,' reads the description. 'Gold and Ultimate editions, which include the base game season pass, can be played three days early. Pre-order now to receive the Kessel Runner bonus pack, which includes the Trailblazer spaceship and speeder cosmetics.' Ubisoft is set to reveal the Star Wars Outlaws story trailer later today at 9am PST / 5pm BST. For more on the open world Star Wars game, our round-up of everything we know about Star Wars Outlaws
