Star Wars Outlaws is one of the most anticipated games of the year. This is primarily because of the intellectual property, but also because the concept is appealing as an open-world single-player adventure. Here you will find the Star Wars Outlaws early access release date along with how to get it for under £20 so you don’t have to pay either the Gold or Ultimate edition price.

A story trailer was recently released for the game and it once again confirmed the involvement of the famous Jabba the Hut. Ubisoft has previously hyped the game as featuring a GTA-like Wanted system, and its gameplay has also seen comparisons made to Uncharted as well as the cancelled Star Wars 1313 project many fans were once excited about. Star Wars fans have had a rough year so far with the Battlefront Classic Collection failing from day one. Here’s hoping Outlaws is another terrific video game adaptation following on from EA’s Jedi Fallen Order and Jedi Survivor, and, if you’re particularly excited, you can get early access

