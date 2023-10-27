Star kids who have performed with their famous parents: from Blue Ivy and Beyonce to Estere and Madonna

With legendary stars like Madonna, Beyoncé, and Pink as parents, it's no shocker that the next generation of the entertainment industry has already begun carving their own paths. The limelight seems to have beckoned these youngsters, and they have effortlessly stepped into it.
Recent events have showcased several celebrity children displaying their inherited talents, often surprising audiences alongside their famous parents. Here's a look into how these budding stars have already begun making their mark.During the first night of her tour in London, Madonna introduced a special set of performers - her children: Lourdes, 27, Chifundo 'Mercy' James, 17, and Estere,11.
While Mercy showcased her instrumental prowess on the grand piano, playing the memorable notes of Bad Girl, and Lourdes exhibited some stylish dance moves, Clips of the young artist dancing passionately to her mother's classic hit flooded the internet. Donning a yellow ensemble with black boots, she seemed to mirror Madonna's iconic moves with uncanny precision, heralding her as a natural-born performer.
This wasn't a one-off, as Blue joined her mother on other tour stops, including a memorable performance in Paris. The poignant moment was immortalized by Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, on Instagram, where she marveled at Blue's fearlessness.Mariah Carey's twins, Monroe and Moroccan
, displayed their talents early on. As early as six, they joined their mother on-stage at The Hollywood Bowl, sharing an endearing moment that fans still cherish. Fast forward to October 2023, and the twins were seen helping their mother promote the new Holiday collection from The Children's Place. Their involvement brought nostalgic memories of Mariah's iconic All I Want For Christmas Is You music video. Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2020 became memorable for another reason - the breakout performance by her daughter, Emme. Emme, shared with ex-husband Marc Anthony, showed she could match her mother's vocal prowess.