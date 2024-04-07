Stanton's Home Run Gives Yankees a Win

slugger , the crusher of home run s that seem to never land, tore a line drive so fast, and so low, that it seemed like fans seated in the front row behind the right-field wall could have interfered with the outreached glove of outfielder . So, after Stanton rounded the bases, and after the music blared and the lights flickered in celebration, everyone waited. And waited.

Finally, a replay on the big screen in center field showed that Springer simply missed the screaming liner, and as Yankee Stadium erupted in cheers, umpires confirmed it was a home run. Stanton could exhale. Stanton’s solo shot in the first inning and two other singles did more than a 9-8 Yankees win on a chilly Saturday night. They gave Stanton a little bit of relief, perhaps the Yankees’ biggest lowlight in an otherwise glistening 7-2 start to the season. “Obviously,” manager Aaron Boone said, “hasn’t gotten a lot of results before tonight, but he’s been in his at-bats. There’s been some swing-and-miss in there, but there’s been some really competitive at-bats, and sometimes you’ve got to roll with that with G a little bit. Good to see him get a number of good swings off tonight.” “Just take it into tomorrow,” Stanton said. “Understand the feel. Understand how to stay in my leg

Stanton Home Run Yankees Win Baseball

