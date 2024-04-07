Stanton's Home Run Gives Yankees a Win

slugger , the crusher of home run s that seem to never land, tore a line drive so fast, and so low, that it seemed like fans seated in the front row behind the right-field wall could have interfered with the outreached glove of outfielder . So, after Stanton rounded the bases, and after the music blared and the lights flickered in celebration, everyone waited. And waited.
Finally, a replay on the big screen in center field showed that Springer simply missed the screaming liner, and as Yankee Stadium erupted in cheers, umpires confirmed it was a home run. Stanton could exhale. Stanton’s solo shot in the first inning and two other singles did more than a 9-8 Yankees win on a chilly Saturday night. They gave Stanton a little bit of relief, perhaps the Yankees’ biggest lowlight in an otherwise glistening 7-2 start to the season. “Obviously,” manager Aaron Boone said, “hasn’t gotten a lot of results before tonight, but he’s been in his at-bats. There’s been some swing-and-miss in there, but there’s been some really competitive at-bats, and sometimes you’ve got to roll with that with G a little bit. Good to see him get a number of good swings off tonight.” “Just take it into tomorrow,” Stanton said. “Understand the feel. Understand how to stay in my leg
Stanton Home Run Yankees Win Baseball
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Painful watch as Watford's winless run at home goes onGood luck to whoever is editing the highlights of this dismal goalless draw to use on the club's YouTube channel.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »