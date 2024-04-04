Stanley Tucci Launches His Own Collection of Cookware with GreenPan

Stanley Tucci is describing what he thinks makes a good pan. We are eating a lunch of gnocchi in sage butter, seared lamb chops with roasted root vegetables and poached pears in red wine at Fortnum & Mason to mark the launch of his own collection of cookware in collaboration with GreenPan. Tucci’s pans come as a set of 11 in colourways including Venetian Teal, Carrara White and Milano Black. “A good pan has to have many qualities,” Tucci says.

“Durability, even heat conductivity, quick responsiveness to heat and a level cooking surface. It must have weight – but can’t be too heavy – clean lines and, very importantly, no toxicity.” We can assume the Tucci by GreenPan range – which features PFAS-free ceramic non-stick technology and heavy-gauge bodies with induction-ready bases – scores high on those requirements. Like Tucci himself, the pans are certainly stylish, with curved edges and black- or champagne-coloured handles in a corrosion-resistant finis

