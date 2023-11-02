Standard Chartered $98 Oil Is Well Supported By Fundamentals

Oil prices have been a rollercoaster over the past couple of months as negative catalysts frequently outshine the positive ones and vice-versa. In recent times, fears of a spillover in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which could embroil Iran and its allies in the region, have offered considerable support to oil prices.

5 million barrels per day mb/d in 2024, with non-OPEC supply adding 0.88mb/d led by the US, Canada, Guyana and Brazil. They have also predicted supply deficits in Q1 and Q2 that will eventually give way to a mild surplus in H2. Meanwhile, StanChart has predicted that OPEC’s aim of stabilizing prices in an acceptable range is likely to continue, and could lead to a further tightening of fundamentals in 2025.

