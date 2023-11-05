Stand-off at Hamburg airport ends with arrest of suspect

The suspect made no resistance when he was arrested and the child, believed to have been four, appeared not to be injured, German police said. The stand-off forced Hamburg airport, one of the country's busiest terminals, to shut down for hours. Flights in and out of Hamburg were suspended and passengers urged not to travel as the drama unfolded on Saturday evening when a car crashed through a barrier onto the site, sparking a major security response.

The vehicle with the 35-year-old and his daughter was parked for hours under a Turkish Airlines plane - with a large number of officers at the scene. Authorities said the man's wife had previously contacted them about a child abduction

