Stalking Nightmare: A Personal Story

Celia was 19, in her first year of university when her stalking nightmare began. READ MORE:There's a scene in my new thriller that my agent wanted me to take out. A young woman lies asleep in her home, unaware that her stalker has sneaked in, hidden and is watching her breathe in and out. 'It's too far-fetched,' she explained. 'No one's going to believe that could actually happen.' Only it did, I told her. To me.

I was 19 and in my first year at university when I discovered that truth could be scarier than fiction. Back then, stalking was something that happened to Hollywood actresses or TV personalities: high-profile figures who people thought they knew personally, intimately. I don't ever remember the word being used in the context of a regular young woman – or man. And if you'd been stupid enough to have a relationship with the person making your life a misery? Well, then there were different words for it, softer words such as 'overattentive' or 'confused'. Glamorised words such as 'obsessive'. Maybe you hadn't made it clear enough that your relationship was ove





