Stalking: A Predictor for Violent Crime

Tanith Carey was stalked for years by a man she interviewed for work. She discovered it is often a predictor for violent crime - and questions if the police did enough when she reported it.





i newspaper » / 🏆 8. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ex-colleague unlawfully kills woman who reported him for stalkingGracie Spinks was fatally stabbed by her ex-colleague, whom she had reported for stalking. The jury unanimously concluded that she was unlawfully killed. Derbyshire Police's failings were mentioned in the inquest, but the coroner prevented the jury from determining their contribution to her death.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Stalking Nightmare: A Personal StoryMy ex-lover became my stalker: CELIA WALDEN was wooed by a handsome good-looking, and charismatic man. Here she tells how their romance turned into a terrifying nightmare

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Violent Clash Between Celtic and Hibernian Fans in Carlisle PubCeltic and Hibs hooligans batter each other with pool cues and pint glasses in shocking pub violence

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Growing City Feud Escalates with Violent Incidents in CorkA growing city feud has led to fears that someone could be killed. Violent incidents in the north of Cork have escalated as part of growing tension between several groups. As part of the feud, shots were fired at homes on a housing estate, and now a group of thugs smashed up a moving car with pick-axe handles and baseball bats.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Police in Lancashire Seize Knives in Effort to Reduce CrimeOfficers from Lancashire Police are running Operation Sceptre, a national knife crime initiative to take potential weapons off the streets. The knife bins, located in hotspots around the county, are one arm of a wider plan to reduce the threat to public safety from weapon related crime.

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Supporting Victims of Crime: My Personal ExperienceAs a politician, I have always prioritized the rights of crime victims. In this article, I share my personal experience with a shocking case and my determination to support the victim in seeking justice.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »