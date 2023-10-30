Stagecoach bus engulfed in flames as thick smoke rises from blaze on Scots road

Dramatic pictures show a bus engulfed in flames in an incident that closed a major Scots road during rush hour.

Images from the incident show thick black smoke rising from the wreckage, with towering flames coming from the vehicle. Tory MSP Alexander Burnett shared a picture of the fire on social media, writing: "This is a deeply alarming incident and I’m glad no one was hurt in the bus fire."

The A93 was closed on Monday morning while crews deal with the aftermath of the fire and drivers have been warned of heavy traffic in the area with a diversion route in place on the B993 via Torphins or South Deeside Road. Services in the area are facing delays of around 20 minutes. headtopics.com

Join the Daily Record WhatsApp community! Get the latest news sent straight to your messages by joining our WhatsApp community today.No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the Daily Record team.If you're on a desktop, simply scan the QR code above with your phone and click 'Join Community'.

Major Blaze at Scots Christmas Tree FarmEmergency services are attending a major blaze at a Christmas tree farm in Scotland. Residents in the affected areas are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to heavy smoke. Firefighters are currently tackling the fire at an industrial unit, with no reported injuries at this stage. Police have closed Templeton Road and are urging people to avoid the area. Read more ⮕

Dramatic Blaze Engulfs Scots Christmas Tree FarmA video shows a massive fire at a Christmas tree farm in Scotland. Emergency crews rushed to the scene and nearby residents were advised to close their windows and doors. No injuries have been reported. Read more ⮕

Major blaze breaks out at Scots Christmas tree farm as flames leap into the skyFire crews and police remain on the scene at Tayside Forestry near Dundee on Saturday night. Read more ⮕

Mum calls for tighter fire safety at Scots kennels after pup killed in blazeJulie Louden lost her beloved Westiepoo, Monty, during the blaze on June 3. Read more ⮕

Dramatic video shows Scots Christmas tree farm engulfed by massive blazeFour fire engines and a specialist height appliance were raced to the farm on Saturday night. Read more ⮕

Mum of Scots teen whose alleged attacker avoided court takes justice fight to UNSUNDAY MAIL EXCLUSIVE: Julie is demanding a change in the law after a 15-year-old boy who allegedly attacked her daughter did not face criminal prosecution. Read more ⮕