Staffing Problems and Lack of Resources Revealed in Lancashire Prison

A damning report has revealed the staffing problems and lack of resources in a Lancashire prison, with men in their cells for 21 hours a day. HM Inspectorate of Prisons published the report on HMP Wymott Prison, a category C men's prison near Leyland following an unannounced inspection at the prison in December 2023. It found failure to tackle high sickness rates amongst staff resulted in a lack of officers available for operational duties.

Inspectors said some men had spent 21 days locked inside their cells during the working day and regime at the weekends was "poor for everyone", according to the report. HMP Wymott houses 1,182 prisoners - with over half convicted of a sexual offence. The prison has facilities to house both these inmates and those convicted of mainstream offences. READ MORE: The Inspectorate's report said an influx of drugs into the prison remained a problem and caused debt, leading men to isolate and harm themselves because of fears of violenc

