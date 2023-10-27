Stacey Solomon shows off toned midriff in crop top following health overhaul

captured her and her daughter Rose in a lavish mirror at their fairytale home 'Pickle Cottage'. In the snap, Stacey donned a pair of high-waisted jeans which she paired with a chunky jumper tucked up to expose her toned midriff.Captioning the photo, she penned: "Now time for a little adventure," alongside a teary-eyed emoji and white love heart emoji.

The cosy jumper featured chunky grey and white stripes as well as a turtle neckline. Completing her look she slipped into a pair of white platform trainers. As for her hair and makeup, Stacey opted for a chic half-up, half-down style and left two pieces of hair loose at the front, framing her face.Little Rose looked so sweet and matched her mum in a pair of blue denim jeans, a white jumper, and a light pink teddy coat.

Samantha also shared the details of their workouts on her Instagram account. Alongside a changing room selfie at Barry's Bootcamp, Samantha revealed: "Progress update with @staceysolomon …we have been carrying on with the strength training around her ridiculously hectic filming & five child family schedule. headtopics.com

"I also have the best training partner at Barry’s where we can get up early & get it done before our kids wake up & be clumsy & silly together," alongside a string of love heart smiley emojis.Friends and fans of the sister duo couldn't wait to weigh in with messages and commented on how fabulous they looked. "I need a u in my life. You both look amazing," one fan penned.

A second added: "She’s doing fantastic & you both look amazing." Meanwhile, a third replied writing: "You both look incredible . headtopics.com

