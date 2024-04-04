Stacey Solomon shares cheap hack to keep kids entertained with 'bath painting'

Stacey Solomon has shared a cheap hack to keep your kids entertained. The BBC star spent a ‘girls day’ with her two youngest daughters Rose, two, and Belle, one. The savvy mum said that she found a great way to keep the pair busy by letting them do ‘ bath painting ’. She took to her Instagram stories and revealed her quick and easy tip. Stacey took four bowls, and squirted some whipped cream in them.

She then used four different colours of food colouring to make the cream into "edible paint pots". Stacey pointed out that it’s best to test your food colouring first to make sure that it wipes away easily. She then got some paintbrushes and let the girls use the edible paint to make pictures on the side of the bath. The star confirmed that the mess is super easy to clean up and you can just use the shower head to wash it off after you've finished

Stacey Solomon Kids Entertainment Bath Painting Whipped Cream Food Colouring

