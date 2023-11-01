Stacey Solomon says it's 'never too early' to Joe's distress

With Halloween out of the way, many people will be starting the countdown to Christmas. And Stacey Solomon is definitely getting into the festive spirt.

Taking to Instagram, Stacey wrote: "Happy 1st November Everyone, I couldn’t resist. He said I could do “one room” So I did. "Everywhere else is still happy Halloween but I can’t even tell you how excited I was to get Christmassy in the bedroom. It’s been pumpkins since 1st September so I was ready.

Sharing the reel, Joe can be heard saying "just do the bedroom" before Stacey shows off the transformation. Another wrote: "It's never too early Stacey. I'm starting Next weekend." A third added: "Omg yes yes I've been waiting for this as I so want to do mine, now I can say to the hubby well Stacey started it."

