Stacey Solomon's DIY Show 'Renovation Rescue' to Air in the US with Reese Witherspoon's Help

Stacey Solomon 's new DIY series ' Renovation Rescue ' will be airing in the US on Channel 4 , thanks to the involvement of Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon and her production company Hello Sunshine . Stacey expressed her surprise at being chosen for the show and believes that Reese's team must have seen her previous work.

Industry experts predict that the partnership with Reese could lead to international fame for Stacey, given the popularity of renovation shows in the US.

Stacey Solomon DIY Show Renovation Rescue US Channel 4 Reese Witherspoon Hello Sunshine International Fame Renovation Shows

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stacey Solomon set to crack America with new show thanks to Reese WitherspoonStacey Solomon is set to make her US TV debut with her new Channel 4 show Renovation Rescue, which is produced by Reese Witherspoon's company Hello Sunshine.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Stacey Solomon set to crack America with new show thanks to Reese WitherspoonStacey Solomon, the queen of DIY TV, is gearing up to conquer America with her latest project, Renovation Rescue, produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine company

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Stacey Solomon shows off DIY Easter display before heading out on 'girls night'The busy mum-of-five took some time out for herself after transforming her home

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Stacey Solomon fans distracted as she waits to make announcementFans were in stitches as the presenters prepares for a night away from Pickle Cottage with her husband Joe Swash

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Stacey Solomon 'set to swing for' husband after rude outburst as fans issue pleaThings got tense for Stacey Solomon after an outburst

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Stacey Solomon leads the glamour at RTS Awards as she glows in strapless gownThe Royal Television Society Awards took place on Tuesday, 26 March, as Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got dressed up for a date night, with Kym Marsh and Chris Packham also in attendance

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »