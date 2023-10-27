Stacey Solomon apologises to fans as she brings them to tears introducing new family member

Stacey's apology was posted alongside a video of herself baking a giant bread spider, before presenting it to her delighted daughter Rose. Ever the joker, Stacey named the new addition "skinny legs," asking Rose what she thought of her new friend. Watch the video below to see Rose's reaction...

Another clip shows Rose fast asleep on the sofa cuddling up to Skinny Legs, with Stacey captioning the heartwarming video: "This is the story of how we are now the responsible parents of a giant bread spider. I can’t stop laughing because I’ve legitimately spent my whole day looking after Rose & her spider loaf."She will not let him go. I thought she’d love eating him, I was wrong. I’m petrified of the day the mould sets in and we have to say goodbye to Mr. Skinny Legs.

"Oh Rose, to the moon & back baby girl. Your imagination is magic," Stacey ended her post, with her legions of loyal followers brought to tears by the sweet post. headtopics.com

A third wrote: "My heart actually cannot cope," with others worrying how sad the youngster will be when the bread spider is no more.One rushed to the comments section to suggest baking another bread spider in salt dough to make it last longer. "Make her one out of salt dough, she can then paint it and keep it," the fan wrote, with another agreeing: "I ran to the comments to say this too. Anything to save dear Rose from heartbreak.

On Friday morning Stacey revealed the spider was no more, sharing a photo of the loaf broken to bits, commenting: "This is all that remains. It was a short story but a great one. We are off out today, so hopefully Rose doesn't want to bring him."She also thanked her followers for their suggestion of making a long-lasting Mr. Skinny Legs, saying she has ordered the ingredients. "Love you all," she signed off. headtopics.com

Read more:

hellomag »

Stacey Solomon apologises for being quiet as she's 'settling in family member'Stacey Solomon told her social media following she's been busy with 'the newest member of their family' as she apologised for being quiet before revealing what they've been up to Read more ⮕

Stacey Solomon 'petrified' after welcoming newest family memberStacey has shared details of the new family member with her fans Read more ⮕

Stacey Solomon shows off toned midriff in crop top following health overhaulThe Loose Women pannelist is married to Joe Swash… Read more ⮕

Britney Spears' 'paranormal' experience after Justin Timberlake splitLoose Women recall interview with the pop star in 2017. Read more ⮕

What should Justin Timberlake do after Britney Spears' revelations?Loose Women recall interview with the pop star in 2017. Read more ⮕

EastEnders spoilers 30 October to 2 November: Halloween and hospital terrorLouisa Lytton and Joe Absolom discuss potential return to EastEnders on Loose Women. Read more ⮕