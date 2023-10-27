Stacey Dooley shares glimpse into major milestone regarding baby Minnie

Now that the young girl is nine months old, the pair decided it was time for some alone time, which also meant that it was the first time that herstar parents trusted someone else with her care. However, in a photo shared on her Instagram Stories, she revealed that she and her boyfriend were only gone for three hours.

Minnie relaxed in her pram, wearing a knitted strawberry-pink jumper that was covered with a matching pattern, alongside a pair of baby jeans and a knitted hat to keep her head warm."The chicest there is," the mum-of-one said alongside the adorable photo of her baby girl. The parents have chosen not to reveal Minnie's face, so Stacey covered it with a set of bow and crying face emojis.

Kevin, meanwhile, shared a selection of gifts that Disney had sent for the young girl on his Instagram Stories, including a book from the Disney Museum, a jigsaw puzzle celebrating the brand's 100th anniversary, and a plush toy of Minnie Mouse.. In a clip shared by the couple, Minnie was entranced as she watched the opening number on the show's Movie Night, which paid tribute to Disney on its 100th anniversary, including a special appearance from Mickey and Minnie Mouse. headtopics.com

"NO I'M NOT OKAY," Stacey first wrote in her caption alongside a string of crying emojis, adding: "First time I've been home for Strictly and legit Minnie loves it. I feel so emosh. Her little face watching her Daddy's show. For every parent that messaged us when we did the show… NOW I GET IT, it's a different show through your eyes.".

hellomag »

