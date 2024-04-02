St Mirren assistant manager backs Caolan Boyd-Munce for success

Diarmuid O’Carroll has tipped Caolan Boyd-Munce to rise to the top for club and country. The St Mirren assistant manager combines that role with his job as assistant coach for Northern Ireland which means he works at close quarters with Boyd-Munce every day. The pair, along with fellow Buddie Conor McMenamin, were away during the international break as the green-and-white army drew with Romania then beat Scotland at Hampden.
While McMenamin saw some action, Boyd-Munce is still waiting for his first Northern Irish cap. However, O’Carroll insists he has nothing to worry about because time is on his side and has already shown he can operate at the elite level. “I’m sure he was disappointed but he was different class,” O’Carroll said. “I spoke to him early in the camp and said the most reassuring thing for you is that you’re easily comfortably able to play at this level. “You could see that training up against boys who play in the Premier League and the top of the Championshi
