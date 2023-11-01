St Johnstone 2 Kilmarnock 1: Clark's double earns Saints first win of the season

Nicky Clark proved how crucial he will be in St Johnstone's battle to push up the standings by netting a quick-fire double to bank a first three points of the season.

The closing 15 minutes had been a nervous watch for him, though, after Dara Costelloe had been shown straight red for a tackle on Matty Kennedy. There was certainly an intensity to the Perth play and, incredibly, a second goal arrived with only eight minutes on the clock.

Killie had temporarily attempted to pull themselves back into the game but Kennedy’s low effort from distance drifted past the post. From the resulting corner, Kane was in the mood to try an overhead kick and he was not far away at all. The ball landed on the roof of the net. headtopics.com

Clark’s evening was up just shy of the hour mark - to a fitting round of applause - when he was replaced by Stevie May.

