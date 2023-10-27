St Helens woman who faked cancer and claimed £22k jailed

A woman who lied about having cancer to fraudulently claim more than £22,000 in benefits was a "fraudster" with a "dishonest vein that runs through your body", a judge has said.

Joan Lesley Clarke forged letters from a cancer centre to claim money from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).The 62-year-old from St Helens admitted eight counts of fraud and was jailed for 10 months at Liverpool Crown Court.

The hearing was told Clarke had claimed £22,941.01 in personal independence payments between 2016 and 2019.Sentencing her, Judge Aubrey said a letter Clarke had forged, which she had claimed was from Clatterbridge Cancer Centre in Wirral, was the beginning of a lie she "continued to make on many occasions". headtopics.com

He said rather than admit her lie, Clarke had further claimed in January 2018 that her cancer had worsened and she was receiving increased treatment.He said Clarke had "previous convictions for dishonesty" and while he would not "treat them as aggravating the seriousness" of her offences, they showed that "regrettably, you seem to have a dishonest vein that runs through your body".

Read more:

bbcemt »

'Brazen' woman faked terminal cancer to get £22k in benefitsLesley Clarke was 'found to have no history of cancer or any illness of a similar nature' Read more ⮕

Disgraced woman faked terminal cancer to get over £22K in benefitsLesley Clarke pleaded guilty to eight counts of fraud and forgery at Liverpool Crown Court after a hospital probe uncovered her lies. Read more ⮕

Lesley Riddoch: Why the benefits of Scotland are ignored by our mediaI LIVE in a parallel universe. Read more ⮕

Joan Collins Says Harry Styles Made A Major Etiquette Faux Pas At The Met GalaKelby Vera is a Senior Reporter for HuffPost's Trends team and is based in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in Hollywood Life, Vice, Paper, and DailyMail.com, focusing on entertainment, pop culture, and U.S. politics. Read more ⮕

Joan Collins reveals why sister Jackie snubbed A-list wedding with fifth husband PercyThe Seven Thieves actress, 90, married her fifth husband in 2002 Read more ⮕

Joan Collins recalls moment she forgot to curtsy to Princess Kate in front of Louis and CharlotteThe Dynasty star was made a Dame in 2015 Read more ⮕