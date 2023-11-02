Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood urges his side to use Asia Cup defeat as motivation for game against India

India bowled out Sri Lanka for just 50 runs as they won the Asia Cup in September by 10 wickets but head coach Silverwood is looking for his side to bounce back in Thursday's clash at the Cricket World Cup. He said: 'I'd rather hope that the defeat in the Asia Cup would give more motivation to the boys to come out and obviously fight tomorrow, show plenty of spirit and get stuck into the Indian side.

' In a repeat of the 2011 Cricket World Cup final in the Wankhede Stadium, where India clinched their second World Cup title against Sri Lanka, Silverwood spoke about the history entrenched in this fixture: 'The boys are very aware of the history, to be honest. Obviously, players do talk about past history of their team as well and the results that they've had,' 'It's a great stadium. And when you are stood out in the middle, you get goosebumps.

