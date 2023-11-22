Squid Game: The Challenge brings back the thrilling reality game show

Mysterious masked guards in pink boiler suits, a singing giant doll and a life-changing sum of money... it can only mean the return of Squid Game. The Netflix hit has come back to our screens, but this time with a reality game show spin-off seeing 456 real players battle it out for a $4.56m (£3.66m) prize fund - one of the biggest cash prizes in TV history.
The gigantic set is the first thing that hits you about Squid Game: The Challenge, before the show kicks off with hundreds of hopefuls in green tracksuits trying to cross a line without being seen to move by a 13.7ft (4.2m) doll furiously swivelling her neck. "It felt like it was real - it didn't feel like you were in a fictional place," contestant Lorenzo Nobilio, 26, told BBC News. Only this time it was radio-controlled exploding dye taking out stumbling players in Red Light, Green Light, and not a fatal bullet on the spo
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: BBCNews » / 🏆 3. in UK
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Squid Game: The Challenge Has Just Released Its First Full Trailer And It looks Absolutely TerrifyingMore than a year after it was first announced, the first full-length trailer for Squid Game: The Challenge is here.
Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »
Squid Games: The Challenge Teaser Reveals Contestant's Secret WeaponA new teaser for Squid Games: The Challenge shows a contestant revealing their secret weapon as they compete for the jackpot against 455 players. The gameshow, based on the hit Netflix drama, features cash-strapped contestants facing deadly challenges. While not as dangerous as the original show, contestants claim to have endured physical and mental torture. The teaser clip hints at a contestant's secret link to another player - their own mother.
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Netflix viewers SLAM new Squid Game reality show where real people compete in the shocking...Contestants battle for $4.56 million in the trailer for the upcoming real-life 'Squid Game'-inspired competition show titled 'Squid Game: The Challenge'. The series will premiere on Netflix November 22.
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Netflix viewers SLAM new Squid Game reality show where real people compete in the shocking...Contestants battle for $4.56 million in the trailer for the upcoming real-life 'Squid Game'-inspired competition show titled 'Squid Game: The Challenge'. The series will premiere on Netflix November 22.
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Netflix viewers SLAM new Squid Game reality show where real people compete in the shocking...Contestants battle for $4.56 million in the trailer for the upcoming real-life 'Squid Game'-inspired competition show titled 'Squid Game: The Challenge'. The series will premiere on Netflix November 22.
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Metro Memory Game: Tube station challenge becomes commuter hitThe Metro Memory Game, released on Friday, has already had over 100,000 plays.
Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »