Squid Game: The Challenge brings back the thrilling reality game show

Mysterious masked guards in pink boiler suits, a singing giant doll and a life-changing sum of money... it can only mean the return of Squid Game. The Netflix hit has come back to our screens, but this time with a reality game show spin-off seeing 456 real players battle it out for a $4.56m (£3.66m) prize fund - one of the biggest cash prizes in TV history.

The gigantic set is the first thing that hits you about Squid Game: The Challenge, before the show kicks off with hundreds of hopefuls in green tracksuits trying to cross a line without being seen to move by a 13.7ft (4.2m) doll furiously swivelling her neck. "It felt like it was real - it didn't feel like you were in a fictional place," contestant Lorenzo Nobilio, 26, told BBC News. Only this time it was radio-controlled exploding dye taking out stumbling players in Red Light, Green Light, and not a fatal bullet on the spo





