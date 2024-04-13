Squatters Take Over Gordon Ramsay Pub in London

Squatters have taken over a Gordon Ramsay pub in London which is currently up for sale with a guide price of £13 million. A group of at least six squatters locked themselves inside the Grade II-listed York & Albany hotel and gastropub situated just outside Regent’s Park, boarding up the windows and putting up a “ legal warning ” defending their takeover, the Sun reported.
In photographs taken before the windows had been further boarded up, a squatter could be seen sleeping on a sofa in the bar, surrounded by litter. A ‘legal warning’ put up by the squatters defended their occupation and warned of legal action against anyone trying to ‘enter by violence’On Saturday morning, two masked squatters wearing black tracksuits and carrying backpacks and carrier bags exited the property, running away from reporters before they could be approached for comment. A notice taped to a door said the group had a right to occupy the venue, which they said was not a “residential building” and was therefore subject to 2012 legislation which had created a new offence of squatting in a residential building. The piece of paper, signed by “The Occupiers”, also said: “Take notice that we occupy this property and at all times there is at least one person in occupation. “That any entry or attempt to enter into these premises without our permission is therefore a criminal offence as any one of us who is in physical possession is opposed to such entry without our permissio
Squatters Gordon Ramsay Pub London Occupation Legal Warning Property Residential Building Legislation
