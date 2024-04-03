Spurs have a set-piece problem

Tottenham conceded their 10th goal from a set-piece this season in their 1-1 draw against West Ham. This is the sixth-worst record in the division, with five out of those six teams being relegation candidates.

The team is also in the bottom three for Expected Goals conceded from set-plays. Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has been targeted in previous matches as well.

