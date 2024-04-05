Spurs Fans Protest Against Club's Decision to End Concessionary Ticket Pricing for Pensioners

In the 65th minute of their home game with Luton Town, Spurs fans turned their backs on the action in support of the ‘Save Our Seniors’ group. This act of protest was against the club's decision to end concessionary ticket pricing for pensioners.

While it may not change the course of history, it reflects a growing discontent within the national game.

Spurs Fans Protest Concessionary Ticket Pricing Pensioners Discontent

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Virgil van Dijk immense for Liverpool against Man City, Aston Villa lose their heads against SpursSky Sports' football writers assess Sunday's Premier League action as Virgil van Dijk holds it all together for Liverpool and Aston Villa capitulate.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

City fans protest against season ticket prices as club explain banner removalManchester City fans unfurled a banner protesting against a rise in season ticket prices at the Etihad ahead of the Premier League game against Arsenal.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Fans genuinely can't believe what Man City fans chanted against Aston VillaManchester City's chant against Aston Villa has been slammed by fans.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Reading takeover edges closer to completion as owner Dai Yongge abandons sale of training ground...Reading fans storm the pitch during match as they protest against club owner Dai Yongge

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Wycombe put buying Reading’s training ground on hold and insist they were ‘helping’ League One rivals...Reading fans storm the pitch during match as they protest against club owner Dai Yongge

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

‘Appalling canker sore’ Reading owner Dai Yongge slammed by Simon Jordan as he sells training ground to riv...Reading fans storm the pitch during match as they protest against club owner Dai Yongge

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »