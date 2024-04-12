Spotify to Increase Subscription Prices from May

If you can't go a day without heading to Spotify and blasting out your favourite tunes, you may be disappointed to know that it will cost you more from next month. The music streaming platform will be increasing its subscription prices from May 2024, as many other services have also done in recent months. Spotify Premium account holders who pay annually or monthly may have already received an email detailing the new pricing. At the moment, an individual monthly premium subscription costs £10.

99. However, from May, this will increase to £11.99 monthly, Wales Online reports. This is an increase of 9 percent, and those who pay for their subscriptions annually will also have to fork out another £12. Spotify's Premium Family plan will increase to £19.99 a month - previously this was £17.99 a month. You can listen on Spotify without paying a subscription, but you can't download or shuffle songs and you'll hear an advert from time to time. Other plans available on Spotify include Premium Student, which costs £5.99 a month. And Premium Duo, which costs £16.99 a month to own two premium accounts. Music fans have taken to social media to share their disappointment at the news, with one person writing on X: "Spotify is going up again? Didn’t it literally increase in price less than a year ago?" Spotify previously increased subscription prices in the UK by £1 extra a month in July last yea

