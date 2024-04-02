Sports Direct to Open New Store in Former Marks & Spencer Building in Liverpool

Sports Direct is set to open its doors in the former Marks & Spencer store in Liverpool city centre. M&S left Compton House in August 2023 after 95 years in the Grade-II listed building on Church Street. It came as the high street chain moved into the former Debenhams store in Liverpool ONE. Earlier this year Frasers Group, which owns House of Fraser, Jack Wills and many other retail brands, purchased Compton House where it plans to open a huge Sports Direct store.

Signs for the new store have now appeared outside the building on Church Street. The signs also tease at the store's opening date, which they say is coming in 2025. ECHO readers were critical of Sports Direct's decision to open a new store on Church Street when the news was first announced in Januar

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



