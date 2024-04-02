Sporting Lisbon Manager Upset by Liverpool Transfer Rumors

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim has expressed his disappointment with ongoing reports linking him to a potential move to Liverpool. Despite being highly regarded in Europe, Amorim denies that his players have been affected by the rumors.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



talkSPORT / 🏆 91. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Liverpool transfer news, gossip and rumours: Reds managerial target Ruben Amorim considering Sporting Lisbon exitThe latest news and gossip in brief from Liverpool...

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Bruno Fernandes suggests Ruben Amorim's departure from Sporting Lisbon could depend on release clauseManchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has said a potential departure for Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim could depend on whether his release clause is triggered.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Sporting CP 'prepare' for Ruben Amorim departure after Liverpool updateRuben Amorim has emerged as the favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

What Amorim has said about his Sporting future after Liverpool dealt Alonso blowXabi Alonso had been a leading candidate to take over from Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Ruben Amorim responds after Sporting 'consider' replacement amid Liverpool linksRuben Amorim is one of the favourites to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Arsenal set for bidding war with Chelsea over Sporting Lisbon star Ousmane DiomandeThe top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »