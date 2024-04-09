Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim linked with Liverpool and Manchester United

Ruben Amorim , the highly sought-after Sporting Lisbon manager, has been linked with top jobs at Liverpool and Manchester United amidst his impressive tenure in Portugal. At just 39 years old, Amorim is on the cusp of clinching his second Portuguese league title in four seasons, drawing attention from several of Europe's footballing powerhouses. Reports suggest that Liverpool have already secured a provisional agreement with Amorim, who has also caught the eye of Barcelona and Bayern Munich .
However, United might be in the market for a new manager this summer given Erik ten Hag's struggles in what has been a challenging season. Although new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe seems inclined to give Ten Hag an opportunity to turn things around under a new regime next term, a further dip in results could put Ten Hag's role in jeopardy. READ MORE: United manager shortlist 'guarantee' emerges READ MORE: Ten Hag is not doing what he promised at United With the possibility of United making a move for Amorim before Liverpool finalises any deal, the former Benfica player hinted at a potential switch to Old Trafford back in November. "I have an idea for the end of the season but I won't say it now," he said, adding, "but the results and the context take us to something different. "I don't want to be commenting on these things. I have not been contacted by Manchester Unite
Ruben Amorim Sporting Lisbon Manager Liverpool Manchester United Portuguese League Barcelona Bayern Munich Erik Ten Hag Old Trafford Benfica
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »