Sporting advisor reveals shock at failed Man Utd transfer: ‘It looked good that he would go’

Former Birmingham City sporting advisor Andres Manzano insists it “looked good” that Jude Bellingham would end up at Manchester United.

Man Utd remained interested into the summer but it was Borussia Dortmund who won the battle for his signature with Bellingham moving to Germany for an initial fee of £25m.After three successful years at Dortmund, he moved onto Real Madrid where he has contributed 11 goals and three assists in 12 matches so far this campaign.

“I thought he couldn’t be and I was shocked. I was embarrassed to ask again for fear that they would think I didn’t understand English, but I ended up doing it. The director of the academy repeated that he was from 2003. So, I thought that that player was of another level.” headtopics.com

Lineker said: “If something happens to Harry Kane — or after he is finished because Harry is now 30 — Jude could play at centre-forward, as a false nine if you like.“He has been playing as a No 10 for England in his last few games.

Chelsea legend Zola can't stop laughing as he insists Bellingham 'milk' claim was 'lost in translation'

