Spoof of Glasgow's Willy Wonka Experience on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Glasgow ’s notorious Willy Wonka Experience has been spoofed on one of the US’s most popular late night chat shows.

He jokingly debuts the trailer for Part Two of the film, in which Charlie gives two ­children a tour as a green screen behind him falls down to reveal a sparsely-decorated building similar to the Glasgow event. The spoof used photos of the Glasgow warehouse before the sketch ends with the credit: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Part 2… in abandoned theatres everywhere.”

