'Spontaneous combustion' likely cause of Kirton Holme bale fire

A large blaze in Lincolnshire which destroyed up to 14,000 hay bales was likely caused by "spontaneous combustion", the fire service said.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to Kirton Holme, near Boston, at 01:40 GMT on Sunday to reports of hay stacks on fire.Residents were also advised to keep doors and windows closed.

An inspection of the site was due to be carried out later, a spokesperson for the fire service added.

