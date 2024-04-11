Spencer Matthews Opens Up About Anxiety and Manipulation on Made in Chelsea

Spencer Matthews has revealed that his time on the reality TV show Made in Chelsea left him feeling anxious, while other co-stars would cry themselves to sleep. The 36-year-old star spoke about his love-hate relationship with the show and how he would often be manipulated by producers.

In an interview with The Mail's Everything I Know About Me podcast, he admitted that he had never experienced anxiety before, but the uncertainty and constant pressure of being on Made in Chelsea caused him to feel anxious. Spencer also mentioned that he felt betrayed by people he thought were close to him, as they would willingly sabotage him during scenes. Despite this, he believes that leaving the show was the right decision and credits his thick skin for helping him cope with the challenges

Spencer Matthews Made In Chelsea Reality TV Anxiety Manipulation Challenges

