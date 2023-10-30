Spectator who witnessed 'freak' ice hockey accident where player died after being slashed by blade speaks out

A spectator who saw the ‘freak’ accident that killed Nottingham Panthers star Adam Johnson has spoken out about the horrible incident.

She said: “What happened was horrible and I can’t get the image out of my head. It is like a bad dream I can’t wake up from. “Suddenly during the match the blade stuck the player’s throat and there was blood everywhere. He tried to get to the side of the arena but came crashing down.”

Hazel added: “His team mates looked horrified and banded together around him to shield him from the crowd. They were amazing. Then the paramedics arrived and a protective screen was put around.“We were all praying and hoping he would make it but sadly he didn’t. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and team mates. I cannot imagine how they are feeling. We are feeling absolutely numb ourselves. It was a freak accident, totally tragic, and no one was to blame. headtopics.com

“The club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him. The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam's family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time. Everyone at the club including players, staff, management, and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing.

