Spectacular Three-Bedroom Flat in Dennistoun Hits the Market

Take a look inside the 'spectacular' three-bedroom flat in the highly sought-after area of Dennistoun that has hit the market for offers over £270,000. The second floor flat is decorated beautifully modern but with the many restored period features it most definitely has an element of elegance. The property is centrally positioned within the highly popular Dennistoun district and sits just one mile east of Glasgow City Centre.

It features three spacious bedrooms, a bespoke, handmade kitchen, a stunning bathroom/wet room and a residents' gardens and secure door entry. In the listing description, agent Pacitti Jones writes: 'Within the past few years the current owners have embarked on a programme of refurbishment that has elevated this residence to a league of its own. A commitment to preserving the home's period allure is evident through the restoration of all historic features.





Glasgow_Live » / 🏆 4. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Strictly Come Dancing Stars Excited for Blackpool SpectacularThe remaining stars of Strictly Come Dancing couldn't hide their excitement for Saturday night's Tower Ballroom spectacular as they flashed their huge smiles in rainy Blackpool. Both the celebs and their professional dance partners will be excited and nervous to take to the floor in the dance capital.

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

TikToker Sarah B.M. Reveals Top Three Sleeper Trains for Winter GetawaysA flight-free travel enthusiast has revealed the three 'best sleeper trains to take in winter' for Brits hoping to have a low-emission getaway in the next few months. Sarah B.M., who goes by sarahbmarks on TikTok, said the routes offered the opportunity to visit destinations completely missed on a direct flight. However, fares on two of her journeys were more expensive than flying once a night's accommodation with each sleeper train ticket was factored in. All three of Sarah's suggestions begin with taking the Eurostar to Amsterdam - with a return tending to cost roughly £80 to £120 if you book a couple of months in advance - before transferring to a sleeper. The first of the three destinations at the time of posting, although prices change constantly, was Innsbruck, Austria.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Ukraine warns war could escalate into World War ThreeUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warns that the war in Ukraine could escalate into a global conflict if Russia is not restrained. He accuses Russia of instigating unrest in various regions and emphasizes the importance of unity among allies. Zelensky also highlights the role of China in pressuring Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Three Women Leading the Way in Their IndustriesBroadcasting legend Edith Bowman, magazine publishing chief Vanessa Kingori, and entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid discuss their journeys to becoming change-makers in their industries.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »

Mother-of-three urges women in their 30s to reconsider having childrenA mother-of-three - who was hospitalised 28 times during one pregnancy and found out she was carrying twins soon after being sick with Covid - has urged others in their 30s to 'reconsider' if they want children.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Skipper jailed for three years after fatal RIB crashThe skipper of a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) who caused the death of a 24-year-old man by crashing into a buoy at three times the speed limit after drinking heavily at a sailing regatta has been jailed for three years.

Source: NorthamptonUK - 🏆 99. / 51 Read more »