Specialist search teams find human remains on Morecambe Bay coast

Specialist search teams scoured the Morecambe Bay coast where human remains were discovered over the Easter weekend. As well as police officers, Bay Search and Rescue Team members, HM Coastguard and fire search dogs took part in the searches. In a post on X, Lancs Police Specialist Ops wrote: 'After the discovery of human remains in #MorecambeBay over the weekend, specialist search officers have been conducting further searches near Silverdale.
Thanks to @BaySARteam @hmcoastguard and @firesearchdogs for their advice and assistance.' Police have confirmed that some of the bones found in water at a Morecambe Bay beach are indeed human remains. Police said they were called to Cove Road Beach, Silverdale, at 4.10pm on March 31 to reports bones had been found in the water. A police spokesman said: “Our initial enquiries have confirmed that some of the remains are huma
Morecambe Bay Human Remains Search Teams Police Bay Search And Rescue Team HM Coastguard Fire Search Dogs
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »
Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »
Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »
Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »