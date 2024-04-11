Special needs teacher fired for reporting neglect of autistic child

An Iowa special needs teacher has been fired after she blew the whistle on a staffer who ignored a non-verbal autistic child banging his head on a concrete floor. Amanda Delzell, 29, has been on paid leave since late last year but was finally terminated by the school board of Urbandale in a 4-1 vote Monday night. She said she was worried about the safety of seven-year-old Keaton Petek because one of her colleagues was ignoring him as he banged his head at Webster Elementary School last year.

Delzell - who said there was blood in her classroom from the incident - said she was consistently rebuffed by her supervisors, being told the child's self-harm was confidential and being investigated. It was so confidential that they had apparently not even told the boy's parents, Cody and Paige Petek, about it until Delzell notified them herself. The Peteks are now filing a civil rights complaint against the school. Amanda Delzell, 29, has been on paid leave since late last year but was finally terminated by the school board of Urbandale in a 4-1 vote Monday night She has said that she was worried about the safety of 7-year-old Keaton Petek (pictured) because one of her colleagues was ignoring him as he banged his head at Webster Elementary School last year When Keaton's parents were finally allowed to watch the video, they were horrified at what they sa

