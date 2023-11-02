Spartans FC are helping our kids to thrive by working with young Ultras

The Daily Record’s Our Kids ... Our Future campaign has called on government and tech giants to protect young people from harmful online content.

The youngsters involved could have been excluded by the club for their sometimes boisterous behaviour. Instead, the club brought them on board and decided to turn their passion for football into something positive.

At the centre of their inspirational Ultras North initiative is a belief that young folk can flourish in the right environment. This positive vision of the potential of young Scots is a credit to everyone involved at the club. headtopics.com

The Spartans are showing the way through the beautiful game. But it is on all of us to help make a difference.

