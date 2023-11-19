Spaniard Masia wins Moto3 title in Qatar

Spaniard Masia came to Qatar leading the championship by 13 points and needed to outscore his rival Ayumu Sasaki by 12 points to wrap up the title with a round to spare. Masia has been something of a journeyman in the Moto3 class since making his debut in 2017. It wouldn’t be until 2019 that Masia won his first grand prix, taking victory from pole at the Argentina GP on his way to ninth in the points.

Moving to Leopard Honda for 2020, Masia won twice to finish sixth in the standings and was fourth in the championship with a single victory the following year having moved to Moto3 class kingmaker Aki Ajo’s KTM squad. Despite winning twice in 2022, Masia could only manage sixth in the championship and would return to Leopard Honda for 2023. Coming from 10th on the grid in Qatar, Masia found himself involved in a chaotic 16-lap grand prix. On several occasions, Masia and Sasaki locked horns on track. Twice did Masia come through aggressively, sitting up the Intact GP Husqvarna-mounted Sasaki. Masia was given a conduct warning for thi





🏆 74. autosport » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

David Alonso Wins Moto3 Race at Thailand GPAspar rookie David Alonso secures his fourth win of the season at the Moto3 race in Thailand, while Jaume Masia extends his championship lead.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 74. / 23,4375 Read more »

Martin O'Neill and Jim White in radio rammy over Mikel Arteta seetheThe Spaniard's incredible outburst was the big top of discussion on talkSPORT

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 74. / 23,4375 Read more »

Arsenal: Furious Mikel Arteta slams Newcastle's controversial VAR goalThe Spaniard launched into an explosive tirade after the game.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 74. / 23,4375 Read more »

Arsenal: Furious Mikel Arteta slams Newcastle's controversial VAR goalThe Spaniard launched into an explosive tirade after the game.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 74. / 23,4375 Read more »

Man Utd 'pleading' with David de Gea to return on short-term contractThe Spaniard remains a free agent after leaving Old Trafford in the summer.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 74. / 23,4375 Read more »

Manchester City ‘not used’ to artificial pitch but must adaptThe Spaniard accepts Young Boys’ surface is good enough to host Champions League games.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 74. / 23,4375 Read more »