Spain to end 'golden visa' scheme for property buyers from abroad

Spain plans to end its ' golden visa ' scheme which provides residency to property buyers from abroad. In a blow to British expats eyeing Spanish shores, the Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez said the move aims to prioritise affordable housing for Spaniards instead of ' speculative business '. Currently, the programme permits non-EU citizens who invest a minimum of £429,000 in Spanish property to live and work in the country for three years.

Mr Sanchez said yesterday: 'Today, 94 out of every 100 such visas are linked to real estate investment... in major cities like Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga, Alicante, Valencia or Palma de Mallorca that are facing a highly stressed market and where it's almost impossible to find decent housing for those who already live, work and pay their taxes there.' Spain's decision follows Portugal's move to end its similar non-habitual resident (NHR) visa scheme, which offered lucrative tax breaks to foreigners

