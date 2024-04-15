Spain's Travel Regulations for UK Tourists Could Lead to Some Being Turned Away

Spanish officials require proof from UK visitors that they have sufficient funds to support themselves during their stay, whether it's on the mainland or across the Canaries and Balearics.
Many countries do not require proof of sufficient funds but may ask if you have a return plane, ferry or train ticket, in an effort to ensure visitors plan to return home. It's always wise to check the official website of the country you're visiting or consult the embassy or consulate before you travel to ensure you've got all the necessary paperwork.
"You need to provide an acceptable proof of funds that shows your financial ability to travel and bear expenditures during your stay in the Schengen area," France Visas writes. Acceptable proof includes personal bank statements for the last three months, the last three pay slips, credit/debit cards statements and travellers cheques.
