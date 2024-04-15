Spacious Five-Bedroom Property in Southwell

famous for its Minster and being home of the original Bramley Apple Tree . The spacious five-bedroom property was completed in 2017 and has aOn the ground floor, there is a utility room and cloakroom, as well as a stylish kitchen, large living room and home office . There is also a dining room , which has a large window to the side and bi-folding doors, which lead out to aMeanwhile, the first floor boasts a gallery landing and five double bedrooms , two of which have built-in wardrobes and ensuites.
The property was first listed in August 2023 for £1,050,000, but the price has been reduced twice since then. Thanks to its central location, the home is also within walking distance of local schools and other amenities in the town, which has been ranked as one of the best places to live in Nottinghamshire.
It is also close to the Norwood Park Golf Coure, and just 2.7 miles away from the nearest train station, which is in Fiskerton.
Southwell Property Five-Bedroom Minster Bramley Apple Tree Kitchen Living Room Home Office Dining Room Gallery Landing Double Bedrooms Built-In Wardrobes Ensuites Garden Garage Driveway Real Estate
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »