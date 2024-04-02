Southport's The Thatch & Thistle Pub Reopens After Revamp

After undergoing a major revamp, a woman has returned to her old stomping ground to run Southport's The Thatch & Thistle. The pub has been closed since late February but its return this week comes with a brand-new food menu and look. The number of covers has been increased from 140 to 161 and a new darts area created. New furniture has been installed and the wooden floors renovated, giving the interior a fresh look and feel.

The kitchen has also had a £40,000 upgrade to enable the pub to broaden its food offer. Outside, The Thatch & Thistle has been spruced up and repainted with new signage and brass lanterns. A key feature of the pub is its large beer garden which has seen new turf laid and a raised seating island create

Woman had no idea she'd return to run pub from her youth

