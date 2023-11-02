South of England and Channel Islands bear brunt of Storm Ciaran

In Jersey, people have been forced to take refuge in a hotel after winds in excess of 100mph from the storm damaged property.

Flooding is expected in 54 areas, according to the Environment Agency, most of which are on the south coast of England.A major incident has been declared in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight because of the expected pressure on local services.A further 134 alerts are in place for possible flooding across England.November 2, 2023

Across the south coast, an amber warning, the second most severe, runs from 6am to 5pm on Thursday with winds expected to reach 70mph to 80mph, with the potential for 85mph and large waves. A further amber warning is in place until 11am in Devon and Cornwall, with the Met Office predicting Storm Ciaran will bring winds of 75mph to 85mph, with 65mph to 75mph gusts inland. headtopics.com

States of Jersey Police said 35 people were moved to hotel accommodation overnight, with three taken to hospital because of damage to their homes.In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, police said four further people had been moved to other accommodation with winds reaching a top speed of 102mph.

A red wind warning, the highest level, was issued by Jersey Met into Thursday, with people warned to avoid outside activity.Ben Lukey, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Large waves and onshore gales brought by Storm Ciaran could see significant flooding along parts of the south coast and along parts of the Yorkshire and North East coasts on Thursday.” headtopics.com

So far tonight 29 adults, 6 children and 7 pets have been relocated in hotel accommodation due to property damage. 4 people and a cat have relocated to another address and 3 people have been taken to A&E.The major incident was declared by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Local Resilience Forum, with the local fire service warning there was a “potential risk to life” as well as a risk of damage to buildings, falling trees, and flooding.

Storm Ciarán: England and Channel Islands prepare for disruptionPeople are given sandbags to protect their properties and warnings go out not to stockpile goods. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciarán: 'Violent storm force 11' forecast issued for the Channel IslandsForecasters are now predicting winds of nearly 100mph will hit the Channel Islands when Storm Ciarán arrives in the coming days. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciarán: When will the Channel Islands be hit and how bad will it be?Storm Ciarán is expected to bring strong winds, high tides, coastal flooding and significant rainfall - here's what to expect over the next few days. Read more ⮕

Winds of more than 100mph in Channel IslandsDamaging gusts of wind and stormy seas are expected in southern parts of the United Kingdom. Read more ⮕

Channel Islands residents forced to leave homes as Storm Ciarán hitsDozens of residents have been forced from their homes by Storm Ciarán, and a road next to Jersey's hospital has been closed due to concerns about the roof. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciarán: Panic buying as Channel Islands gets red weather warningForecasters predict 'violent' force 11 winds will hit the Channel Islands. Read more ⮕