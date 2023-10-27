South Lanarkshire locals can access free educational classes

Learners have the option to attend classes in different locations across South Lanarkshire. Local libraries host classes and share resources for the programme.Get all the news from your area – as well as features, entertainment, sport and the latest on Lanarkshire’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic – straight to your fingertips, 24/7.

The free download features the latest breaking news and exclusive stories, and allows you to customise your page to the sections that matter most to you.Community librarian Jennifer Horan has praised the partnership work in delivering top-quality services for locals.

She said: “Here in Lanark Library, like all our libraries across South Lanarkshire, we work in partnership with adult learning. It’s a great strong partnership, we’re able to offer learners access to our resources in a safe and quiet space and also to give them the benefit of the library space.” headtopics.com

The free classes include an ASN group, creative writing skills, eco box/kits, introduction to ancestry, information and computing technology, SQA development and catch-up, quids-in group, lifeskills, literacy and numeracy, IT drop in, zoom book class, individual learner reviews, women’s support group, digital skills and more. And did you know Lanarkshire Live had its own app? Download yours for free here.

