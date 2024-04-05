South Carolina Women's Basketball Team's Playful Moment Turns into Grammar Discussion

Beneath the dim lights of their locker room in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, members of the South Carolina women’s basketball team curled up or stretched out on the carpeted floor. Dawn Staley couldn’t help but smile. She has likened her job to running a daycare and reiterated her point by posting a video of the slumber session. What began as a playful moment quickly turned into a long discussion among coaches about Staley’s verb usage.

Wanting a neutral opinion, Staley opened her media session with a question. 'You guys are writers, right?' she said. 'Our players were in the locker room lying or laying down?' 'Lying,' someone answered. 'You sure?' Staley said. 'Well, I told our coaches (that) someone taught me you lie to get laid.' Laughter erupted

South Carolina Women's Basketball

